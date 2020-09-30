Kennewick police investigating assault at pro-Trump rally

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police are investigating an assault that occurred at a pro-Trump rally on Columbia Center Boulevard over the weekend.

Dozens of people lined up along the street near Columbia Center Mall on Saturday afternoon holding Trump 2020 signs and waving at passing cars.

At about 1:15 p.m., police received a report that someone who was stopped in traffic got out of their vehicle and head-butted one of the people attending the rally, inflicting minor injuries.

Witnesses and video confirmed that the assailant got back in the vehicle and left the area.

On Wednesday, police said they have located the vehicle involved in the incident and identified several occupants associated with it.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 and ask to speak with KPD about this case.