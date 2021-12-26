Kennewick police investigating Christmas Eve weapons complaint

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers are investigating a weapons complaint that happened early on Christmas Eve.

Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was dispatched to the area of North Edison Street and West Hood Avenue around 1 a.m. on Friday, December 24th. Calls reported that several shots had been fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers did not find any suspects. KPD says they did retrieve several bullet casings in the area.

At this time, there is no damaged property and no injuries were reported.

KPD is still investigating this incident. Anyone with information related to this case should call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333, and reference case #21-53240. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.

