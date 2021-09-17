Kennewick Police investigating deadly shooting

by Matt Reyes

KENNEWICK, Wash.– Kennewick police are investigating a possible shooting in downtown Kennewick Thursday night. Around 10 p.m. police received several reports of a shooting near 2nd and Washington. When police arrived they found the body of a man outside a home. Washington street has been blocked off for most of the night as they continue their investigation. Officers are asking people to please avoid the area.

Police have released limited details about the investigation, but this story will be updated as more information is released.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.