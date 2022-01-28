Kennewick Police investigating road rage shooting, suspect still at large

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a road rage incident that shot at another car that was driving on the roadway, according to a KPD press release.

Around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, KPD responded to US 395 and North Yelm St. searching for the suspect but found the suspect’s vehicle empty parked in the area of West Clearwater Ave. and US 395, according to KPD.

Police said they had the vehicle towed and placed into evidence as the suspect is still at large. KPD said this appears to be an isolated incident, but the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incident call KPD’s non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference the case #22-03575. You can also leave an anonymous tip on www.KPDTips.com.

