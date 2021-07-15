Shot fired near Kennewick Boys & Girls Club, Police investigate

KENNEWICK, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) Kennewick Police are investigating complaints of a shot being fired in the 800 block of S. Ione Street, Wednesday night at 10:19 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, Kennewick Police said a vehicle drove through the neighborhood near the Boys & Girls Club Kennewick Clubhouse, firing a round into the air. Officers reported they recovered a casing from the scene.

RECENT CRIME: National warrant issued for suspect in 2020 Yakima manslaughter

Police said, if you have information, contact the non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 and provide KPD Case 21-28366. To remain anonymous, you can visit kpdtips.com

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF: