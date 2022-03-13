Kennewick Police investigating shots fired near Tin Hat Tavern

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is investigating reports of gun shots near Tin Hat Tavern on Saturday.

KPD was initially dispatched to Tin Hat Tavern at 425 East Bruneau Avenue in Kennewick around 3:25 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

After investigations, KPD determined that one round had been fired in the area.

Currently, no injuries have been reported. KPD is still actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact non-emergency dispatch, or leave an anonymous tip here.

