Kennewick police K-9 Bear retires after seven years of service

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department is saying “see you later” to one of their K-9 officers.

After seven years of service, K-9 Bear will serve alongside the men and women of the department for the last time on Thursday.

“There is no doubt he’d help us hold criminals accountable forever if we let him,” the department wrote in a social media post.

According to Kennewick police, there were around 800 instances K-9 Bear was used to investigate crimes. They say he helped find 54 pounds of cocaine, 43 pounds of heroin and over 340 pounds of methamphetamine. K-9 Bear once ingested meth during a Kennewick raid, but he recovered.

Officers say they don’t know Bears exact breed, but they are planning on doing a DNA test to find out.

“We want to thank all the citizens, veterinarians, partners and of course Norma who helped Bear along the way. Bear’s handler Officer Merkl will purchase him for $1. Bear will enjoy many days of lounging, playing fetch and lots of well deserved relaxation. Please help us thank Bear for his many years of excellent service!” the department wrote.