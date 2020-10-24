Kennewick Police K9 helps catch assault suspect

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department reported that K9 Ivan helped catch Marcus Frank, 29, on Friday after attempting to stab his roommates.

According to police, Frank chased several roommates and attempted to stab them on the 6600 block of Umatilla Ave. near N Kellogg St.

Police say Frank was reportedly armed with a knife and refused all commands.

Frank was arrested by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of second degree assault and domestic violence.

Police say Frank told them, “that dog is no joke.”

