Kennewick police looking for driver that crashed into a ditch then ran off on foot

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police are looking for the driver of a car found on its side in a ditch early Monday morning.

According to a KPD Facebook post, the driver of the Honda was eastbound of Fairway Drive and did not slow or turn at the intersection of S Oak St. The driver ended up crashing through a fence and hitting a dirt pile before the car ended up on its side in the water-filled ditch. The driver than ran off on foot.

KPD is currently seeking the driver of the car for questioning.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.