Kennewick Police looking for fraud suspects

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for help identifying these two women who, police said, allegedly used a stolen card to take $1000 in total over multiple transactions.

Police said if you recognize these two women, please submit an anonymous tip to www.kpdtips.com or call the non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 and use the reference number: 21-36976.

