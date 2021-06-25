Kennewick Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

Amanda Mason by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) Kennewick Police are asking for your help to find a hit-and-run suspect driving a dark blue 2013-2015 Chevy Malibu.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday, June 24th, at Columbia Dr. and Entiat at 5 p.m. The Chevy Malibu was last seen in the area of Road 68 and I-82 in Pasco.

According to a press release, the rear bumper of the suspected car is likely missing, and there is expected to be heavy damage to the driver’s side near the rear 1/4 panel.

If you have any information, please contact the police department.

