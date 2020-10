Kennewick police looking for person that paid with counterfeit bill

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police are looking for a person suspected of using a counterfeit $50 bill at a Kennewick business.

Counterfeit KPD Case #20-38742 / Counterfeit CurrencyPlease view the attached surveillance video of the suspect that passed a counterfeit US $50 bill at a Kennewick business. Your assistance is requested in identifying this suspect. Call the non-emergency police dispatch at 509-628-0333 with any information regarding suspect identification. Posted by Kennewick Police Department on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

KPD posted surveillance video of the suspect to Facebook on Wednesday . Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

