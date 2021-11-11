Kennewick police looking for suspect after gas station robbery

KENNEWICK, Wash. —Kennewick police are looking for a suspect after someone was robbed while pumping gas. Police said the crime happened around 11 p.m. last night at a gas station off the 4200 block of West 27th Avenue.

According to police, a man approached a customer at the fuel pump, made implications that he had a weapon, and made demands. That suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle and was last seen fleeing the area.

Police are looking for the suspect and the stolen vehicle described as a blue in color 2014 Hyundai Sonata.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call KPD non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

