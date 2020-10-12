Kennewick police looking for three suspects in Ranch and Home theft

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police officers would like to identify three people believed to be suspects in a theft at Ranch and Home.

The police department released three surveillance photos on Facebook Monday morning. The people in the photos are believed to have left the store with approximately $4,000 worth of clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

