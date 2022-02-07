Kennewick Police make an arrest; reports of a man pointing a gun at a woman and her children

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police said they arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday in connection to reports of an assault.

According to a press release from KPD, around 7:10 p.m., police arrived to the 200 block of S. Benton Street in Kennewick after a woman reported a man pointed a gun at her and her children before leaving the apartment.

Police said that officers saw the man in question leaving the scene. When police asked him to stop, the man, identified by police as 31-year-old Roberto Contreras Villalobos, kept running and threw the firearm, according to KPD.

“Additional officers arrived on the scene, and Contreras Villalobos was taken into custody. No one, including the suspect, was injured as a result of this incident,” according to KPD in their press release.

KPD said the gun recovered from the scene was reported stolen out of Oregon.

Villalobos was booked into the Benton County Jail and faces four counts of Assault 2nd Degree, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Obstruction, KPD said.

Kennewick Police said this appears to be an isolated incident, and there are no known public threats.

For any information about this incident, please contact Secomm (Benton County Emergency Services) at 509-628-0333 and mention reference case #22-04812. You can also leave an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com.

