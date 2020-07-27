Kennewick police need help finding gunman in shooting that injured victim

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department needs help tracking down a 33-year-old man suspected of shooting another man earlier this month.

Police say the suspect, Santiago Ayala-Pineda, allegedly shot a 38-year-old man in the 300 block of N. Ely St. on July 19. Both the suspect and victim fled the scene before officers arrived.

KPD later learned that the victim had driven himself to a local hospital with a non-lethal gunshot wound.

Ayala-Pineda is wanted on an active arrest warrant for first-degree assault, a class A felony in Washington state.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 and ask to speak with KPD about case 20-28824.

