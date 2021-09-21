Kennewick Police need help identifying theft suspect

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for your help identifying a man they said was involved in a theft.

A picture of the man in question was posted on the Kennewick Police Department’s Facebook page, referencing a theft of more than $300 worth of merchandise.

Police posted in a Facebook post, “We understand his face is covered, but anyone with information is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch.”

If you know anything about this case, you can contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 and reference this case number: 21-38563

You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com.

