Kennewick Police need help identifying theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for your help identifying a man they said was involved in a theft.
A picture of the man in question was posted on the Kennewick Police Department’s Facebook page, referencing a theft of more than $300 worth of merchandise.
Police posted in a Facebook post, “We understand his face is covered, but anyone with information is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch.”
If you know anything about this case, you can contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 and reference this case number: 21-38563
You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- 51-year-old woman accused of killing her boyfriend in Selah
- Tri-Cities COVID hospitalizations are down, but at what cost?
- Schneider Springs Fire containment improves with precipitation
- Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner breaks his own record for most tackles in a game
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.