Kennewick police need help identifying armed robbery suspects

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in which a victim was assaulted last month.

Police say three males contacted the victim in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn on West 27th Place near Highway 395 on June 7 around 2:20 a.m.

The victim was reportedly robbed at gunpoint and hit in the face before the robbers fled the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the males in the photo or has any information about the case is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

