Kennewick Police need the public’s help in finding a man they say is connected to multiple crimes
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police (KPD) said they are looking for a suspect in connection to attempted auto theft, vehicle prowl, and debit card fraud, according to a KPD Facebook post.
KPD posted the picture below of this man they believe is the suspect for the crimes listed and is asking the public’s help in identifying him.
If you have any information, KPD said to contact them at (509)628-0333 and reference the case numbers #22-12126 and #22-10900. You can also leave an anonymous tip at www.KPDtips.com.
