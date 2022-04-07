Kennewick Police need the public’s help in finding a man they say is connected to multiple crimes

Amanda Mason,
Posted:
by Amanda Mason
278026240 346980204133413 6678967712841161112 N

278009817 346980200800080 8290476381392825471 NKENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police (KPD) said they are looking for a suspect in connection to attempted auto theft, vehicle prowl, and debit card fraud, according to a KPD Facebook post. 

KPD posted the picture below of this man they believe is the suspect for the crimes listed and is asking the public’s help in identifying him. 

If you have any information, KPD said to contact them at (509)628-0333 and reference the case numbers #22-12126 and #22-10900. You can also leave an anonymous tip at www.KPDtips.com.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Kennewick Police arrest a man in connection to the deadly hit-and-run on West Clearwater Ave.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip