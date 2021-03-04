Kennewick police officer thwarts $10,000 cash scam

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Courtesy of the Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers from the Kennewick Police Department assisted an elderly citizen who was scammed into sending $10,000 to someone misidentifying themselves as a representative of the United States Social Security Administration.

According to a post on the Kennewick Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect in question called the victim using a fraudulent phone number. They used a computer program to change their caller ID to show that the call originated from the U.S. Social Security Administration. Thinking it was actually a government agent, the victim answered the phone and complied with their requests.

The suspect told the elderly Kennewick resident that something was wrong with their social security number and requested that they send $10,000 to an address located in Texas. This victim was easily convinced by the caller, packaged $10,000 in cash and shipped it to the location in Texas overnight.

RELATED: Police search for Sunnyside murder suspects

After shipping their money, the victim came to the realization that this may have been a scam. They reached out to the Kennewick Police Department, who identified the fraudulent claim as one that’s been tried many times before. Kennewick police officer Safranek gathered details on the case, spoke with the victim and sprung into action to recover that money before it was too late.

The officer made numerous phone calls and exercised his network to get in contact with the people necessary to re-route the shipment. Local law enforcement in Kennewick is working with local law enforcement near the destination of the package to investigate the crime and return the money to the victim before it’s too late.

RELATED: WA Judge orders release of Proud Boy charged in Capitol riot

Kennewick police advise that community members speak with their elderly family members about these kinds of scams. In many cases, senior citizens are targeted since they generally spend less time on the internet than younger individuals, leading them to believe in scams like this one.

It’s highly unlikely for the Social Security Administration to ask you to send money anywhere.

RELATED: 13 recruits attend local fire training academy to become firefighters

RELATED: Ben Franklin Transit revives three bus routes closed due to pandemic

RELATED: Toppenish Middle School hosts Astria Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.