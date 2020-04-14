Kennewick police officers come out of retirement amid pandemic

Det. Rick Runge (L) and Sgt. Ken Lattin (R)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two Kennewick police officers have come out of retirement to serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kennewick Police Department said Monday that shortly after Gov. Jay Inslee announced his stay-at-home order in late March, the city’s police chief, Ken Hohenberg, got a call from two recently retired officers, Sgt. Ken Lattin and Det. Rick Runge.

According to a post on KPD’s Facebook page, Lattin and Runge both volunteered to come out of retirement to help the department if needed.

Last week, they were sworn in as officers and started taking calls of service, “thus continuing to limit exposure to all officers,” the Facebook post says.

“Even in retirement our officers are Committed to Your Safety,” police added.

KPD says it’s also limiting the possibility of exposure to officers by deploying a jail transport van to take suspects to the Benton County Jail during the busiest times of day.

“This will limit any exposures to one vehicle and one officer as opposed to several,” the post says.

