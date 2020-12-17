Kennewick Police: Ongoing SWAT operation at Whispering Winds Mobile Home Park

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police have deployed a SWAT operation at Whispering Winds Mobile Home Park. They ask that the public avoids 2906 W 7th Ave. until the situation is cleared up.

According to Lt. Aaron Clem, a 28-year-old man is trapping himself inside an RV at Whispering Winds Mobile Home Park. Originally, his family was inside the vehicle with him, but officers got the family to evacuate.

A post by the local authorities’ Twitter account says that the man is wanted for assault to the second degree.

The road between W 7th Ave. and W 4th Ave is currently blocked.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information arises.

