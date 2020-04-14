Kennewick police praise ‘hero’ who turned in wallet left at grocery store

David Mann by David Mann

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police are recognizing a woman whose small good deed made another person’s day.

Though police didn’t release any names, they said Monday that one Kennewick resident left her wallet in a shopping cart at a local grocery store.

Minutes later, another Kennewick resident found the wallet in the cart and drove it to the police station at West Sixth Avenue and South Auburn Street.

“The wallet had a drivers license, medical cards, credit cards, and cash. This is just another example of the amazing people that make up our community,” police said. ”

The officer had the privilege of returning the wallet to its owner, who was clearly very happy to get it back.

Police described the woman who found the wallet as “one of today’s heroes.”

Amazing People -Today, one Kenenwick resident went shopping at one of our local grocery stores. As she left, she… Posted by Kennewick Police Department on Monday, April 13, 2020

Comments

comments