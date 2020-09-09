Kennewick police pull over speeding driver and find rifles, meth

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A driver speeding in Kennewick on Tuesday night was found to be in possession of meth and rifles.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, around 11 p.m. they spotted the man driving 20 miles over the speed limit near 10th and Union.

25-year-old Matthew Wood was pulled over and officers say they found two rifles in the backseat. Wood is not legally allowed to have firearms.

During their search, officers also found suspected methamphetamine on his person.

Wood’s vehicle was impounded for a search warrant and he was arrested for unlawful possession of firearms, possession of meth, and driving with a suspended license.