Kennewick Police release security camera footage from sports card store burglary

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police have released video footage from a burglary in which an unknown suspect took nearly $7,000 worth of rare sports trading cards from ‘On The Marq Sports Cards’ toward the end of June.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police, the suspect forced his way into the business by breaking the glass at the storefront and climbing inside. He drove away in a dark-colored four-door passenger car. The suspect wore a black sweater/long sleeve t-shirt, a black baseball cap, a black face covering, carpenter-style pants in a dull gray/tan shade, and Nike sneakers. Based on the video, there may have been a large dent on the right side of his vehicle.

KAPP-KVEW’s Madeleine Hagen spoke with the victim, local business owner Donnie Marquart, about his experience owning and operating a sports card and memorabilia store as well as his perspective on the burglary.

“I have fun coming to work, talking with people about sports and cards. I love watching people open up really good cards. Right now is the huge market, I got in at a good time,” Marquart said. “He knew what he was getting; he went straight to the expensive stuff…

“It’s tough, I mean it’s hard for me to find stuff and now when stuff comes missing, it makes it even harder. The most expensive box he took was a box of Prizm Basketball which retails for fourteen hundred dollars.”

The market for trading cards of all kinds—whether it be pro sports, college sports, Pokemon, or Magic: The Gathering—has boomed since the pandemic began.

If you have any information to contribute to the police investigation, you’re urged to reach out to the non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.

