Kennewick Police report a Cougar sighting in the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are warning residents of a cougar sighting in the Tri-Cities, according to the department’s Facebook page.

KPD said officers were called to the 200 block of East 41st Place for a cougar sighting on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Kennewick Police reported the cougar left the area before officers arrived, but KPD did confirm the animal was a cougar.

Police also reported the cougar was spotted in the area of West 4th Ave. and South Huntington St.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife responded, and officers said they patrolled the reported areas for the animal.

KPD also thanked Pasco Police for assisting with their UAS pilot to search the canyon where the cougar was last seen.

If you believe you have spotted the animal, call the non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or 911 if you believe there is an immediate threat, said KPD.

If you do encounter a cougar, is it very important to not make any sudden movements; below is a list from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website about cougars.

WA Department of Fish & Wildlife: Cougar Encounters

Stop, pick up small children immediately, and don’t run. Running and rapid movements may trigger an attack. Remember, at close range, a cougar’s instinct is to chase.

Face the cougar. Talk to it firmly while slowly backing away. Always leave the animal an escape route.

Try to appear larger than the cougar. Get above it (e.g., step up onto a rock or stump). If wearing a jacket, hold it open to further increase your apparent size. If you are in a group, stand shoulder-to-shoulder to appear intimidating.

Do not take your eyes off the cougar or turn your back. Do not crouch down or try to hide.

Never approach the cougar, especially if it is near a kill or with kittens, and never offer it food.

If the cougar does not flee, be more assertive. If it shows signs of aggression (crouches with ears back, teeth bared, hissing, tail twitching, and hind feet pumping in preparation to jump), shout, wave your arms and throw anything you have available (water bottle, book, backpack). The idea is to convince the cougar that you are not prey but a potential danger.

If the cougar attacks, fight back. Be aggressive and try to stay on your feet. Cougars have been driven away by people who have fought back using anything within reach, including sticks, rocks, shovels, backpacks, and clothing—even bare hands. If you are aggressive enough, a cougar will flee, realizing it has made a mistake. Pepper spray in the cougar’s face is also effective in the extreme unlikelihood of a close encounter with a cougar.

