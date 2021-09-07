Kennewick Police report attempted felony

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. –Kennewick Police said in their Facebook post; they arrested Randy Rogers, who allegedly attempted to steal a change machine at a local business.

KPD also posted the picture of Snod’s Car Wash in their Facebook post.

Monday evening, officers said they responded to the 200 block of N. Washington St., after receiving reports from the business owners who said they witnessed Rogers’ alleged attempted theft and followed him.

KPD said Rodgers was taken into custody for attempted felony theft.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.