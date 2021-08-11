Kennewick Police rescue dog and reunite with family

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police reported in a Facebook post that there was a happy ending for a local family after police rescued their dog and reunited the family.

At 10 p.m. on Tuesday, KPD said they responded to a possible ‘trespass in progress’ at a business on the 900 block of W. Columbia Drive; but said they only found a dog.

Police reported in the Facebook post that the dog named Oreo was trapped inside the fence line of the business, and officers were able to rescue and return him to his owners.

KPD wants to remind pet owners to always have a collar on their pets with contact information and to have their pets microchipped with updated information.

If you are looking to get your pet microchipped, mainly all veterinarians offer those services, along with microchip clinics with the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Control Services.

According to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Control Services website, if your pet goes missing, you should call and report your lost pet to the shelter. The staff said on their website that they keep lost and found logs of missing pets daily. The shelter holds animals for three days, and if they are not claimed, they are put up for adoption. To see their lost and found list, click here.

If you find an animal on the street, the shelter will accept animals within the city limits of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick. The pets brought in will be checked for a microchip and given a medical evaluation.

Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Control services said, “If you find a stray animal within the city limits, you can take it to the shelter within three business days.” If you care for that animal while identifying the owners, you still have to report you found the animal in three days, and then you have 30 days to turn the animal into the shelter.

For more details, visit www.animalsheltertc.com

