Kennewick Police respond to ‘hero’ 8-year-old who called 9-11 for dad

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An eight-year-old boy is being called a hero by Kennewick Police Officers after he called 9-11 for his father on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from KPD, they were called to the 600th block of North Columbia Center Boulevard for a man who was unconscious. After noticing drug paraphernalia in the car, officers administered Narcan.

Kennewick Police said the man was treated at a local hospital, then booked into the Benton County Jail.

His sons were treated to lunch and new, clean clothes by the officers who utilized funds from the Community Care Fund.

“I am now seeing overdose numbers like I’ve never seen since we’ve had our program up,” Blue Mountain Heart To Heart Executive Director Everett Maroons said.

“We’re actually seeing an increase in overdoses in the Tri-Cities. About 50 percent of our patients are presenting at Ideal Option with Fentanyl in their system,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson added.

Dr. Dawson said it doesn’t take much for a person to overdose on Fentanyl and situations like the call KPD responded to on Monday, have a ripple effect.

“So addiction has a lasting impact on several family members particularly hits the children the most. They’re relying on their parents to give them guidance and when they’re suffering from addiction it can be destructive for the family, so it’s really important that families know they have the ability to seek out treatment,” he said.

Everett Maroon with Blue Mountain Heart To Heart, based out of Walla Walla, has offices in the Tri-Cities. He’s provided dozens of Narcan kits to Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies.

“I’m super proud of the officers who arrived on the scene this week saw what they saw used their training used the Narcan appropriately and helped that gentleman recover from what could’ve been a real bad event,” he said.

Maroon said their agency has already documented 173 reversal attempts this year. Their total for 2021 was 301. He wants more people to know that in Washington, anyone has the chance to save a life.

“Anybody can have naloxone on their person even the kind that comes with syringes,” he said.

Both men encourage drug users, their families and other community members to get Narcan kits.

You can search the nearest location to find one here or by checking with your local pharmacy.

