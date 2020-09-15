Kennewick police reunite parents with young children who escaped out window

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two young children were reunited with their parents after sneaking out of their home through a window, Kennewick police said in a social media post Monday.

A concerned citizen called the Kennewick Police Department to report seeing the children walking by themselves near 10th Avenue and Olympia Street.

Officers located the children, who did not know their address, so the officers drove them to the police station and provided them with snacks while supervising them.

With the little information they knew, police were able to find the children’s parents in a local database. Police later learned that the parents had been sleeping when the children snuck out of a window.

The children said they were “going to look for a snack,” according to police.

Both children are in good health, and their parents were given some ideas to prevent future escapes.