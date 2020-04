Kennewick police say man and woman tried to cash stolen check

Photo of fraud suspects courtesy of the Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police are trying to learn the name of a woman who allegedly tried to cash a stolen check.

On Wednesday, police said they were investigating a fraud case at a local business involving a man and a woman.

The man is already known to law enforcement, but police have yet to identify the woman.

If you recognize her, contact police on their nonemergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

