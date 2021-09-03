Kennewick Police say they are looking for a bike thief

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking the public’s help identifying this man in the picture they posted on Facebook.

Police say he stole a bike from a local sporting goods store. Police also wrote on Facebook that the bike stolen is described as a grey Nishiki mountain bike with red lettering.

If you have any information on this case, police encourage you to call their non-emergency dispatch number at (509) 628-0333.

