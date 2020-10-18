Kennewick Police search for 20-year-old shooting suspect

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on October 16, involving 20-year-old Ethan Guidry.

Police say Guidry is wanted for two incidents of unlawful discharge of a firearm, 1st degree felon in possession of a firearm, and multiple other charges.

The shooting on the 16th occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of W Hood Ave. near Highland Terrace Apartments.

Police say shots were fired at an occupied vehicle that fled the location.

No one was injured as a result of the shootings, but an unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire.

On Saturday, police were in the area of W Canal and Neel St. searching for Guidry, but were unable to locate him.

The Kennewick Police Department is continuing to investigate.

Police say this is an isolated incident, and that he is not a threat to the general public.

