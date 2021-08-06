Kennewick Police search for Circle K shoplifter in stolen Pontiac

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Local authorities are on the lookout for a male suspect accused of shoplifting from a Circle K convenience store on Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Kennewick Police Department, this suspect left the gas station without paying for his merchandise. He is connected to a white Pontiac Grand Prix with the Washington license plate DP50349.

That license plate and vehicle were previously reported stolen from the Richland Police Department.

If you have any information to contribute to the Kennewick Police Department’s search, you’re urged to contact the KPD at (509) 585-4208. You may also contact Secomm at (509) 628-0333 and reference KPD case No. 21-31775.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further information is revealed.

