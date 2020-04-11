Kennewick Police search for man involved in arson

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is searching for Sean Patrick Delvaux, 34, to arrest him for Arson in the 1st degree.

The Kennewick Fire Dept. and Police Dept. were called to a fire just after 11 o’clock Saturday on W. Kennewick Ave. and South Lyle St.

Police say multiple callers stated that there was heavy smoke and flames.

“A witness stated that a male named Sean had come to the residence and had allegedly poured gasoline around the outside of the residence and then allegedly used a lighter to ignite the gasoline causing the residence to catch fire,” Police said.

Police say that all of the occupants of the residence had either evacuated or were not home at the time of the fire.

If anyone knows where Delvaux is or sees him, please contact the police immediately.