Kennewick Police search for missing child

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): Kennewick Police say the boy has been found and is safe.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the community’s support in locating a missing child who was last seen wearing an orange shirt with a dinosaur on it.

Police say the child, Memphis, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The young child is missing from the 3000 block of W 4th Avenue.

Memphis is believed to also be wearing jeans and glasses.

If you have any information please call 509-628-0333.

