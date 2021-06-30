Kennewick Police search for suspect in a string of burglaries

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man connected to a string of burglaries is wanted by the Kennewick Police Department. Now, local authorities are asking for the community’s help in finding him and holding him accountable for his crimes.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department, Alexander Stevens is wanted by police investigators. He is accused of committing burglary to the second degree in the City of Kennewick.

KPD officers also have reason to believe that he was involved with several other burglaries in the Tri-Cities region.

If you have any information to contribute to the police department’s search, you’re urged to reach out as soon as possible. You can do so by calling 509-628-0333 or submitting a tip online by clicking here.

This is a developing news story. An update will be issued if/when further information is released by local authorities.

