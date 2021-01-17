Kennewick Police search for suspect in Rocket Mart armed robbery

Neil Fischer
Posted:
Updated:
by Neil Fischer
Kennewick Police search for armed robbery suspect from Rocket Mart

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is searching for a suspect after the Rocket Mart in Kennewick was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police responded to Edison St. and W Canal Dr. for the report of an armed robbery around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The store clerk told investigators the suspect drew a handgun and demanded money from the register.

Investigators say the suspect fled the location with an undisclosed amount of money.

Kennewick Police say the store clerk described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, between 5’5″ and 5’7,” wearing dark clothing and a balaclava style face mask.

Police reported that the store clerk was not injured during the robbery.

If you have any information you’re asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

 

