KENNEWICK, Wash. — A string of seemingly unrelated robberies and burglaries have left police officers in the Tri-Cities calling on the community to help bring these individuals to justice.

Between convenience stores, construction sites, and gas stations, business owners and residents have been victimized on several occasions since Nov. 17.

If you have information on any of the following suspects, you’re urged to contact the Kennewick Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch number at (509) 628-0333.

NOVEMBER 17, 2021: Robbery & Assault at Kennewick Convenience Store

A male suspect (pictured above) robbed a convenience store on the 2100-block of W 4th Ave shortly after midnight on Nov. 17. Authorities say that he attempted to steal several items from the store, but was confronted by a clerk.

This suspect then assaulted the clerk as they attempted to stop him from leaving. His shirt and hat were removed during the altercation, and the photos provided by Kennewick Police provide a good look at the man’s face.

NOVEMBER 17, 2021: Construction sites burglarized overnight

Multiple houses that are under construction in the 5800-block of W 28th Place were burglarized in the morning hours of November 17.

Authorities say that the suspect(s) forced their way inside the buildings and stole several items before fleeing the scene. Security cameras captured some of the individuals who police believe to be involved.



Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook





NOVEMBER 18, 2021: Euro Market location on Clearwater Ave robbed

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on November 18, a suspect entered the Euro Market at 3101 W Clearwater Avenue and implied that he possessed a weapon. He demanded money, which was met by a store clerk, who was ultimately uninjured during this altercation.,

The suspect remains at large, and Kennewick Police published images taken from the store’s security cameras in hopes of finding the individual who committed this crime.

NOVEMBER 22, 2021: Suspect suggests gun possession, robs Exxon convenience store

An employee called Kennewick police, implying that someone robbed the convenience store at the Exxon location at 2105 W 4th Ave around 4:15 a.m. on November 22. They told the authorities that the individual indicated that he possessed a weapon and made demands.

If you have any information that may contribute to this investigation or any of the instances listed, you can call KPD at (509) 628-0333 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.kpdtips.com.

