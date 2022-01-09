Kennewick Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole a car, then dumped it in a canal

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officials with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) are asking the community for help finding the driver of a stolen vehicle.

According to a Facebook post, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision around S Alder St. and E 6th Ave on Saturday.

“A vehicle entered the canal and the driver fled on foot,” the post said. “The area was checked and the driver was not located.”

Police ask that if you have any information on the case, to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-000987.

