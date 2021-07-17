Kennewick police searching for suspects allegedly involved in burglary, stolen vehicle

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officials with the Kennewick Police Department are attempting to locate and identify a man and a woman in the Tri-Cities.

According to this Facebook post by KPD, “the two were allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle which was also used in a burglary at a local store.”

Police ask that if you know the suspects, to call the non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or submit a tip here.

