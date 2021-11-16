KENNEWICK, Wash. — In partnership with Second Harvest and several other Tri-Cities organizations, the Kennewick Police Department held its annual mobile food market to help the community members who need it most.

Local police officers spent their morning handing out boxes of food, gift cards, and other donated goods including books and sports equipment.

“The community just keeps giving, and the event gets bigger every year,” KPD Commander Randy Maynard said.

Second Harvest generally distributes around 8,000 lbs of food—most of which is donated by the community—at its mobile markets. This year, visitors also received goods that were donated through the Kennewick Police Dept. Foundation and many sponsors of Monday’s event.

Jean Tucker, Philanthropy Manager at Second Harvest, has witnessed some of the harsh impacts of food insecurity firsthand.

“There’s really no end in sight,” Tucker said. “There are so many uncertainties and rising prices and many things that people are facing that we are happy to be able to help families and individuals that are struggling with hunger right now.”

Since the pandemic began, Second Harvest has tripled the number of mobile markets it generally hosts. Once the demand for food and other essential goods increased, the organization rose to the occasion.

They wouldn’t be able to hold events like that without some help from community leaders like Abbie Cameron, Executive Director at 3 Rivers Community Foundation. Today, 3RCF presented a $35,000 check to Second Harvest to support what they call “social determinants of health.”

“So it’s things like access to healthy food and stable housing and access to mental health services and just all of these things that—beyond having a healthy body—make a healthy life,” Cameron said. “Supporting 2nd Harvest is one of the projects we identified that was in the area of social determinants where we could use those [donations] to hopefully make a difference.”

A significant amount of the funding that went to Second Harvest came from the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health (GCACH). This $35,000 donation is a portion of the $400,000 sum going toward healthy food, stable housing, and mental health services for the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities in Southern Washington.

