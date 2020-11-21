Kennewick Police serve hundreds at food distribution

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hundreds of cars lined up hours before the Kennewick Police Department hosted a food distribution on Friday.

Kennewick Police told KAPP-KVEW people started lining up before 8:00 a.m.

“This all goes into public safety,” said Kennewick Police Lt. Aaron Clem. “We’re here to service the community, and if that means that we need to put together food drives then that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Kennewick Police Foundation along with multiple other businesses in the community helped support this food distribution.

