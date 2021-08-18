Kennewick Police share safety tips

KENNEWICK, Wash. –Kennewick Police posted on Facebook some safety tips for the public if you ever find yourself in a situation where you are in the middle of a crime in progress. KPD reminds the community to not put yourself in harm’s way.

Tuesday, police said a sandwich shop employee was working on a sandwich when she saw two men attempt to steal two children’s bicycles outside the store.

“Lisa sprung into action and confronted the two males in the middle of the theft. Lisa’s actions scared off the would-be thieves, and they left running from the scene. Lisa then completed the sandwiches for the elementary school-aged children, and they happily rode their bikes home. Although Lisa’s action saved the day for those two children, we never advise putting yourself in harm’s way, especially for property; life is always more important than property,” said Kennewick Police on Facebook.

Kennewick Police posted if you end up in the middle of an active crime:

Get out of the area (danger zone) safely. If you can’t leave the area, try and find a safe position for cover. Once you are safely out of the area or in a safe position of cover, call 911. Tell the dispatcher what you saw, including the description of the suspect.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF: