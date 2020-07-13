Kennewick police say coyotes to blame for series of cat killings

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police say the culprit in a series of recent cat killings wasn’t human after all.

Since May 28, police responded to seven reports of deceased cats that appeared to have been potentially killed by a human. All the cats were found mutilated, most of them cut in half.

These cases were assigned to KPD’s criminal investigations division to attempt to verify the causes of death and find a suspect if the deaths were human-caused.

During this process, remains were sent the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine for examination. The findings from WSU determined the cats appear to have died as a result of coyote attacks.

Based on this report, these cases have been closed.

“We want to thank everyone who offered their assistance during investigation,” police said in a news release.

Comments

comments