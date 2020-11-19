Kennewick police to host holiday food giveaway on Friday

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Community members in need can go to the Kennewick police station on Friday to get free food and vouchers for a holiday meal.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, they’ve partnered with over a dozen businesses to organize the holiday food giveaway.

They say they will have enough for for around 300 families in need.

Aside from food, they will also be distributing 150 backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

“In order to remain safe throughout the event this will be a drive-thru event. Please follow the directions of the officers and the donated items will be placed in your car,” the department wrote on Facebook. “If you are in need or know someone who is please come visit us.”

The event will take place in the parking lot of the Kennewick Police station from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday.

