Kennewick police track down suspected burglar to dumpster

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing construction tools after tracking him down to a dumpster.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, an officer observed a man running from the construction site of the new Kennewick High School on S. Dayton St. Monday night. The man hid from officers in Keewaydin Park.

Officers eventually found 22-year-old James Tittle hiding in a dumpster. Tittle was arrested and construction tools in his possession were recovered.