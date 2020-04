Kennewick police trying to ID porch pirate who targeted multiple homes

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department needs help identifying a package thief who targeted several homes.

Police said in a Facebook post Wednesday that security cameras captured video of the man stealing packages.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 about case 20-14337.

