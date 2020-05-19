Kennewick police investigating after finding young boy by himself

David Mann by David Mann

UPDATE: Police say the child’s “responsible party” has been located. Officers will be further investigating this incident.

—

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is looking for the parents of a young boy found by himself near 10th Avenue and Olympia Street Tuesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., the police department posted on their Facebook page asking the public for help identifying the child and where he may live.

Anyone with information about this child is asked to call 509-628-0333 immediately.

Comments

comments