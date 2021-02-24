Kennewick Police upgrade with SPIDR Tech partnership

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department announced a new partnership on Tuesday, February 23 that should equip them with more modern technology to help keep the community safe.

According to a release by the Kennewick Police, they’ve partnered with a company called SPIDR Tech that specializes in providing law enforcement officials with tools that aid in keeping the community safe. KPD officials say that this partnership will help improve their community engagement efforts using technology associated with their 911 responses.

Local law enforcement officials say this new partnership enables them to keep in contact with crime victims by sending automated messages to those in need. Using this technology, the KPD will be able to acknowledge the call for help via text, provide a call reference number to keep in contact with local law enforcement and alert them if first responders are delayed.

As part of the organization’s commitment to public safety, the SPIDR Tech partnership is meant to help “close the communication gaps between the 911-call taker, the officers and the community member.”

As CEO and Co-founder of SPIDR Tech, Rahul Sidhu knows the impact that this technology can have on the community. He, like many of the employees at SPIDR Tech, was a police officer himself as well as a paramedic.

“As stated by Chief Hohenberg, Kennewick P.D.’s first commitment to the community is to consistently earn the public’s trust. We’re proud to partner with them to help them do exactly that,” Sidhu said.

